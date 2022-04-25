New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Solar and Lunar Eclipse are considered one of the extremely important events in the year, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year people will witness a total of 4 Lunar and Solar Eclipse. Two Lunar and two Solar Eclipse will take place in 2022. The first Solar Eclipse of the year is set to take place on April 30, 2022. Later after 15 days, on May 15, the first Lunar Eclipse of the year will occur.

People on April 30, will witness the year's partial eclipse. The celestial event will begin at 12:15 p.m. (IST) and last till 4 p.m. According to astrologers, a total of 41 solar eclipses occur in 18 years, but it should be noted that only a maximum of 5 eclipses can take place in a year. Here in this article, we bring you the details of the date and time of the upcoming eclipses.

Solar eclipses in 2022:

According to Panchang, the first Surya Grahan of this year will take place on April 30, and this will be a partial eclipse. However, the eclipse will not be visible from India. People living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica can witness the celestial event.

On the other hand, the second Solar eclipse will take place on October 25. This will also be a partial eclipse and will occur at 16:29:10 and will last till 17:42:01. This eclipse will be seen in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, and Atlantica. However, the partial Solar eclipse will not be seen in India.



Lunar Eclipse in 2022:



The first Chandra Grahan of 2022 will take place on May 15. The celestial event will start at 7.02 am and will last till 12:20 am. Both these Lunar Eclipses will be full Lunar Eclipse.



Interestingly, this will be the first Lunar Eclipse that will be effective in India as well. The Lunar Eclipse will also be visible in Southern/Western Europe, South/West Asia, Africa, North America, South, America, Pacific, Atlantic, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean.

The second Lunar Eclipse will occur on November 8. The celestial event will last from 1:32 pm to 7.27 pm. The event will be seen in Southern/Eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean, including India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen