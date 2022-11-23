6 Easy Yoga Poses (Asanas) For Working Women

A WOMAN undergoes numerous body changes in her life. From menstruation to pregnancy, to daily chores, women tend to face several challenges and changes in their lives. The yogic philosophy holds that women are the embodiment of Goddess Durga, the source of all life on Earth, and the union of all forms of energy. From early life to puberty and from motherhood to menopause, a woman progresses through several stages of life. You can manage all of these life phases, adjustments, and difficulties with the help of yoga.

Look below for some yoga poses for working women that will help balance work and personal life and a healthy body.

1. Marjaryasana (cat/cow pose)

It is one of the yoga poses that is effective when suffering from menstrual pain. This yoga pose not only improves the flexibility of the spine but strengthens arms, shoulders and wrists and helps ease the period pain.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Known for its benefits, this yoga pose helps in toning your cores and strengthens your bones, arms and back. It also promotes the flow of blood to the brain and alleviates pain in the lower back and relieves stress and anxiety.

3. Balasana (Child’s pose)

This yoga pose is effective in releasing tension in the chest and promotes better sleep. Relaxing the back and the spine it alleviates stress from the shoulder and hands. It is known for its ability to calm the mind and release stress.

4. Navasana (Boat pose)

Also known as the boat pose, this yoga pose improves the flexibility of the spine and hip flexors along with strengthening them. From relieving stress, it enhances self-assurance and tones the abdominal muscles. It also promotes better digestion and body balance.

5. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II pose)

Warrior II pose stretches your shoulders, abdomen, inner thighs, hips and chest while strengthening your core and toning your arms. This yoga pose helps in building balance and stability along with improving circulation and respiration.

6. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

The tree pose helps calm and relax the central nervous system. It improves neuromuscular coordination and endurance. It tones your legs and helps in developing better concentration and better posture. It promotes body balance, thus aiding body and mental balance.

