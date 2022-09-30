Easy And Effective Home Remedies To Get A Glowing, Younger-Looking Skin

SKIN ageing is a complex process that occurs as a result of airborne natural factors such as hormones, metabolism, genetics or external factors such as chemicals, pollution, and long-term exposure to light and toxins. Signs of ageing include skin becoming thin, less elastic and more fragile. Skin also becomes prone to bruising which is known as skin discoloration, wrinkles and saggy and dry skin.

Using wrong skin products can also result in damaging the skin which ultimately leads to dryness and peeling of the skin. Home remedies work magically on your skin if applied in the correct ways and can help your skin look healthy and naturally young.

Try these effective home remedies that will help your skin look young.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera as an antioxidant works to combat free radicals. this helps in sowing the ageing appearance of the skin. The gel in the center of the Aloe Vera works as a natural home remedy that helps support the overall health of the skin. Aloe Vera gel is loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins such as A, C and E which nourish and help in revitalizing the skin. You can apply aloe Vera as a face mask overnight consistently which will give you amazing results.

2. Almond Oil

Almond oil has amazing properties for reducing fine lines, sagging skin and wrinkles. It fights ageing by destroying free radicals and provides the skin with sufficient nutrients to repair itself. It acts as a moisturizer for the skin. You can use a few drops regularly to get smooth, healthy and youthful skin. Do a patch test by dabbing a small amount of almond oil on the inside of your wrist or elbow.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil has moisturizing properties which serve as a great collagen-boosting supplement to improve the skin's elasticity and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It makes your skin firmer and wrinkle-free. You can use coconut oil as a serum and apply it to your face up to two times per day. Use a small amount and apply evenly on your skin.

4. Coffee

Coffee has anti-ageing and antioxidant properties which not only help in reducing tanning but also offers protection against the harmful UV and UVB rays. It is also an excellent exfoliator that helps in stimulating blood flow, which in turn, reduces acne and stretch marks. The antioxidants, stimulants and chlorogenic acids in coffee make it an effective acne-fighting facial scrub.

5. Green Tea

Green tea is a potent ingredient that combats signs of ageing when ingested or applied topically. It contains astringent tannin which helps shrink and tighten saggy skin around the eyes. Keeping tea bags on your eyes would help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and wrinkles around your eyes. You can refrigerate tea bags and leave them on your eyes for twenty minutes every day to get good results.