New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is one of the auspicious festivals for Christians, and it falls two days after Jesus' crucifixion. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 17, Sunday. People celebrate Easter Sunday as the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, which is written in the New Testament of the Christian bible.

Easter 2022 Date:

In 2022, Easter falls on April 17 on Sunday.

Easter 2022 Significance:

Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection from the dead. It is believed that those who choose to worship Jesus attain 'a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus'. Also, those who follow the Lord will attain salvation. It is said that those who follow Jesus are spiritually resurrected with him so that they may walk in a new way of life and receive eternal salvation, being physically resurrected to dwell in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Easter 2022 History:

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of the Christian faith. Jesus was crucified by Romans at Calvary because he was arrested, tried, and found guilty of claiming to be a king. After the death of Jesus Christ, his body was wrapped in linen cloths and placed in a tomb with a large stone rolled across the opening. On the third day, an early Sunday morning, his disciples went to his grave to mourn and found it to be empty. It is believed that angels rolled the tomb's stone away for Jesus to walk out. The resurrection established Jesus as the Son of God.

Easter 2022 Celebration:

People celebrate Easter with special church services, music, candlelight, flowers and the ringing of church bells. Children decorate eggs and participate in Easter egg hunting, where eggs are hidden by the Easter Bunny. Some children receive Easter baskets full of candy, snacks, and presents around this time of the year.

