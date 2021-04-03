Now, as Easter Day is right at the doorstep, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Easter is one of the most auspicious festivals of Christians that is observed on the first Sunday of April. This year, Easter Day will be celebrated on April 4. This day is also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. On this day, people enjoy lunch and dinner with friends and family. Now, as Easter Day is right at the doorstep, we are bringing some wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends and family on this auspicious day:

Easter Day Wishes:

*Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

*Hoping your Easter is full of the sweetest things in life!

*Wishing you nothing but smiles, sunshine, and lots of sweet treats this Easter day.

*May your basket be filled to the brim with sweet treats this year.

You're such a good egg. Happy Easter to a sweet daughter/son!

*Happy Easter to my favourite little bunny. Have a bunny-tastic Easter!

*I hope you're ready for tons of chocolate and pretty painted eggs. Happy Easter!

*May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you

*Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

*May Easter bring your life colour, brightness, joy and, of course, lots of chocolate eggs and bunnies

Easter Day Quotes

*Have a blessed holiday filled with happiness, love, and faith.

*It's time to celebrate His greatest miracle of all. Happy Easter!

*Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.

*Thankful for your friendship, for this holiday, and for the grace of Jesus Christ. Happy Easter!

*Stay blessed and have a beautiful Easter.

*Easter egg hunts are proof that children can find things when they really want.

*"Spring adds new life and new joy to all that is."- Jessica Harrelson

*"By grace we are saved through faith."- Kevin DeYoung

*During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter

Ahead of this auspicious day, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Easter Day!

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma