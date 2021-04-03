Easter 2021: It is believed that angels rolled the tomb's stone away for Jesus to walk out. This incident made the Christians believed that he is the 'Son of the God' who rose from the dead.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Easter or Pascha or Resurrection Sunday is one of the auspicious festivals of Christians that falls right after two days of Jesus crucifixion. This festival also marks the end of Lent, a 40-day period of penance, fasting and prayer. This year, Easter is falling on April 4, Sunday. This week is also considered as the 'Holy week' by many Christians as the days contain Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Now, as Easter is knocking at the door, we have brought you the history and significance of this day.

Easter 2021 History

According to the holy book Bible, the story dates back to 30 AD when Jesus was crucified by Romans at Calvary. After the death of Jesus Christ, his devotees brought him down from the cross and then wrapped him in the linen cloth before laying him in the coffin. It is said that when his disciples went to his grave to mourn on the third day, they found it to be empty. It is believed that angels rolled the tomb's stone away for Jesus to walk out. This incident made the Christians believed that he is the 'Son of the God' who rose from the dead. Ever since then, this day came to be known as Resurrection Sunday. A verse from Bible read, "The Bible says, “We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him" (Romans 6:9).

Easter 2021 Significance

As per Christian belief, the resurrection of Jesus is celebrated as Easter. It is believed that those who choose to worship Jesus attain 'a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus". Also, those who follow the Lord will attain salvation. On this day, Christians decorate the house with the egg and even decorates the egg. The egg holds a religious significance as it is a symbol of birth and fertility, that is, Jesus Christ's resurrection and rebirth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv