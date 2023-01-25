Earth's Inner Core Starts Spinning In Opposite Direction; What Happens Next

ACCORDING TO a recent study, the earth's solid inner core, which resembles a hot iron ball, has ceased rotating and has begun to spin in the other direction. The earth's core, which is approximately 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) below the surface where we live on this "planet within a planet," can rotate independently because it actually floats in the liquid metal outer core, according to AFP reports. The precise mechanism by which the inner core spins has been a subject of discussion among scientists, and the most recent research is anticipated to be contentious.

One cycle of the swing, or roughly every 35 years of change in direction, lasts for about seven decades, according to an AFP report by a researcher. It anticipated the next about-face would occur in the middle of the 2040s after changing course before in the early 1970s. In addition to this, the rotation unexpectedly came to a complete stop in 2009 before turning the other way. The researchers all agreed that the inner core appears to swing back and forth in relation to the earth's surface.

What Is The Inner Core, Exactly?

The inner core of the planet was first identified in 1936. Not only this, but all the researchers were also examining the planet-wide seismic waves that result from earthquakes. It was actually discovered through the shifting of the waves that the nearly 7,000 km wide earth's core is also composed of a liquid iron core encased in a liquid iron shell.

According to research published in Nature in 1996, there has been a little but consistent change in how long seismic waves take to travel through the Earth's inner core over the past three decades. The rotation of the inner core, whose rate is on the order of 1° per year quicker than the daily rotation of the mantle and crust, is the most effective explanation for this fluctuation. The majority of earthquakes, which occurred between 1995 and 2021, are now being studied by the entire Peaking University team. This analysis also showed that the earth's core stopped spinning around 2019 and began to spin in a different direction.

What Occurs Next?

There are connections between the planet's main layers—the crust, mantle, and core—and the rotation of the planet's core is tied to variations in day duration and may result in minute fluctuations in how long it takes for Earth to rotate on its axis. As a result of gravitational coupling and the transfer of angular momentum from the core and mantle to the surface, the scientists claimed that the data show evidence for dynamic interactions between the Earth's layers from its deepest interior to its surface.

The team of researchers said, "We hope our study can motivate some researchers to build and test models that treat the whole Earth as an integrated dynamic system."They added that there is currently no evidence to support the idea that the alteration in the spinning disc has any impact on the planet's surface dwellers.