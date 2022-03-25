New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the world observe Earth Hour on the last Saturday of March every year. Started in 2007 by World Wide Fund, Earth Hour aims to create awareness among people about the importance of nature and climate change. The global event is one of the world's largest grassroots events for the environment. This year Earth Hour will be observed on March 26. People on this day also look for solutions in order to save the planet.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is a global event that takes place on the last Saturday of March. This year the event will take place on March 26. On this day, people turn off the lights of their homes to show solidarity with the cause. Apart from creating awareness, the day aims to save huge power consumption all across the world. The day also sheds light on climate change, saving nature, and sustainable development.

Earth Hour 2022: Wishes

– We have to secure and defend the power because we ought not to let the power get exhausted quickly. Happy Earth Hour Day.

– Electricity is one of the most significant resources of this world. I wish you a very Happy Earth Hour Day. Let’s save electricity.

– This Earth Hour Day, make yourself and others aware of saving electricity. Save electricity, save the earth. Happy Earth Hour Day.

– Look significant into nature, and a while later, you will grasp everything better. Glad Earth Hour Day.

– Address the earth, and it will educate thee. I wish you a very Happy Earth Hour Day. Let’s save energy!

– Earth has consistently given us each solace and need of life. Spend the day in honor of the Earth.

– The earth deals with everybody like a mother, and we should likewise ensure it and care for it in an ideal manner. I wish you a very Happy Earth Hour Day.

– Man is up ’til now the best heavenly event and the best issue on earth. I wish you an exceptionally Happy Earth Hour Day.

– On this Earth Hour Day, let us all pledge in the name of mother earth to save electricity as much as possible from our side.

– Be thoughtful to the earth, and it will be caring for you. Fortune it, and it will love you consequently. Happy Earth Hour Day.

– The more we smear the earth, the less we have the right to live on earth! Happy Earth Hour Day.

– Spare the date! 28 March! Your mother earth needs you. I wish you a very Happy Earth Hour Day. Let’s save energy.

Earth Hour 2022: Messages

-On Earth Hour, members over the world turned off power for an hour to limit the utilization of energy.

-The idea of Earth Hour is a positive activity to energize every person and the government worldwide to share their commitments to this worldwide occasion.

– Earth Hour Day is an overall mission that is sorted out by WWF (World Wide Fund).

-Earth Hour spread mindfulness among individuals to invest amounts of energy in dealing with worldwide issues like environmental change, worldwide warming, pollution, and so on.

-Earth Hour spurs individuals to make a move to spare Mother Nature. Everyone’s support will be tallied towards the preservation of nature.

-Earth Hour assists with limiting carbon discharge somewhat by exchanging the power for 60 minutes.

-Earth hour 2020 has helped people in the future to comprehend environmental change and how to save energy and assets.

-We need to invest the most significant amounts of energy to save regular resources for the up and coming ages later on.

-Earth Hour is an excellent occasion to spread mindfulness among individuals to execute preventive measures to secure our current circumstances.

Earth Hour 2022: Quotes

- If we do not permit the earth to produce beauty and joy, it will in the end not produce food, either. Joseph Wood Krutch

- The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it. Native American Proverb

- He that plants trees loves others beside himself. David Letterman

- The use of solar energy has not been opened up because the oil industry does not own the sun. Thomas Fuller

- There is a great need for the introduction of new values in our society, where bigger is not necessarily better, where slower can be faster, and where less can be more. Ralph Nader

- Never doubt that a small group of thoughtfully committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. Gaylord Nelson

- For 200 years we've been conquering nature. Now we're beating it to death. Margaret Mead

- What is the use of a house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on? Groucho Marx

- Suburbia is where the developer bulldozes out the trees, then names the streets after them.Henry David Thoreau

- The wealth of the nation is its air, water, soil, forests, minerals, rivers, lakes, oceans, scenic beauty, wildlife habitats and biodiversity... that's all there is. That's the whole economy. That's where all the economic activity and jobs come from. These biological systems are the sustaining wealth of the world. Bill Vaughan

- The earth is what we all have in common. Thomas Alva Edison

- When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world. Frank Lloyd Wright

