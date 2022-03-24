New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the globe will observe Earth Hour on March 26 this year. The holds great significance as it raises awareness among people about the importance of nature. The day also calls for actions on various roles and ways through which people can save the environment. Back in 2007, the World Wide Fund, WWF, introduced the event. As Earth Hour will soon be observed, many people are curious to know what exactly Earth Hour is and why people observe the day.

What is Earth Hour Day?

Earth Hour is an annual event that takes place all over the world. On this day, people across the globe switch off all the electricity consumption for 60 minutes. Therefore the day got its name as Earth Hour. This year, Earth Hour 2022 will be observed on March 26 at 8:30 pm.

The main aim of the day is to save huge power consumption across the globe and shed some light on nature, climate change, and sustainable development in order to preserve nature.

The official website of Earth Hour Day reads as, “bring together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change. With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature's destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature.”

Why is Earth Hour observed:

Since 2007, every year people observe Earth Hour, and millions of people across the globe take part in the global event. The event initially started as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney. People across 180 countries and several territories turn off the lights at their homes to express respect for our world.

Switching off electricity for an hour helps in reducing the carbon footprints and saves energy too. Last year several iconic landmarks such as Eiffel Tower, Tokyo Skytree, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the Colosseum in Rome, and many others turned off their lights to support the event.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen