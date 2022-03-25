New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earth Hour is a movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that aims to encourage individuals, businesses, and governments around the world to take accountability for their ecological footprint and engage in dialogue and resource exchange that provides real solutions to our environmental challenges. The event is held annually on a specific day towards the end of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. On this day, people turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm for the purpose. It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. The BSES has appealed to its consumers and city residents to switch-off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures on this day for the given time period.

This year, Earth Hour will be observed on Saturday, March 26. Here are 7 interesting facts about Earth Hour.

1. In 2018, Earth Hour took place in a record-breaking 188 countries and territories, with about 17900 participating landmarks. Millions of people switched their lights off for an hour, and the Earth Hour 2018 campaign saw #EarthHour and #Connect2Earth trend on Twitter in 33 countries.

2. Famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Sydney’s Opera House, the Empire State Building, The Great Pyramids, the Burj Khalifa, Big Ben, and the Colosseum take part in Earth Hour as well.

3. In 2013, the Ugandan WWF branch bought the world’s first Earth Hour Forest in an attempt to combat current deforestation rates. Since then, the charity has protected over 2700 hectares of land and aims to repopulate it with 500,000 trees.

4. Spider-Man was the first superhero to become a global ambassador for Earth Hour in 2014, bringing much-needed attention and global outreach for the Earth Hour movement.

5. In 2020, Earth hour went fully digital for the first time in the UK. In addition to switching off lights, many people connected online by joining digital events and live streams during the hour.

6. In 2021, for the first time ever, WWF encouraged an ‘Earth Hour Virtual Spotlight’. The aim was to get as many people as possible to share the film posted on Earth Hour’s social media channels.

7. In 2020, the Philippines reduced their electricty consumption during Earth Hour by 611MWh. This roughly translates to the same amount of energy that twelve coal-fired power plants use in an hour.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha