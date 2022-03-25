New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Wide Fund in 2007 started a special event called 'Earth Hour' in order to raise awareness of climate change. Since then, people started observing Earth Hour on a global level. Earth Hour is a symbolic movement, where people turn off lights for an hour to show their support to the cause. The global event is celebrated on the last Saturday of March.

When will Earth Hour be observed this year?

This year the world will observe Earth Hour on March 26. The day holds great significance as it calls for action for people to have a better understanding of saving nature. People also look for ways and solutions which they can implement to save nature. On this day, people turn off all the electricity consumption for 60 minutes. Therefore the day got its name as Earth Hour. The event starts at 8:30 pm and continues up to 9:30 pm.

Since the day is around the corner, we bring you the top 15 motivational quotes that you can share with family and friends on this day.

Earth Hour 2022: Inspirational Quotes

We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment. – Margaret Mead

Environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect. – Mohith Agadi

We don’t have to sacrifice a strong economy for a healthy environment. – Dennis Weaver

A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people. ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on? ― Henry David Thoreau

Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security and women’s empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all. – Ban Ki-moon

If all mankind were to disappear, the world would regenerate back to the rich state of equilibrium that existed ten thousand years ago. If insects were to vanish, the environment would collapse into chaos. E. O. Wilson

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another. ― Chris Maser

Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action! – Leonardo DiCaprio

To waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them amplified and developed. ― Theodore Roosevelt

Sooner or later, we will have to recognise that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans. – Evo Morales

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed. ― Mahatma Gandhi

It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. ― Ansel Adams

The most important thing about global warming is this. Whether humans are responsible for the bulk of climate change is going to be left to the scientists, but it’s all of our responsibility to leave this planet in better shape for the future generations than we found it. – Mike Huckabee

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. – Richard Rogers

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen