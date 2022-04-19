New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year people celebrates Earth Day on April 22 across the globe and join together to raise awareness about environmental protection and acknowledge the global climate crisis which is alarming right now. Also known as International Mother Earth Day, this special day focuses on growing concerns of overpopulation, loss of biodiversity, and depleting quality of the environment.

Earth Day 2022: When

World Earth Day is commemorated every year on the 22nd of April. This date of 22nd April has become an important date as this is spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. Also, in April weather on the planet is good and bearable which allows Earth Day 2022 celebrations to continue.

Earth Day 2022: Theme

As per Earth Day Organization, the theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet.”The key point here is to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement in an equitable manner. Meanwhile, in 2021, the 2021 theme was Restore Our Earth and 2020 theme was Climate Action.

Earth Day 2022: History

World Earth Day was celebrated for the first time on 22nd April 1970, when during a UNSEO conference in 1969 in San Fransisco, the peace activist John Mc Connell proposed to honor the mother earth and the concept of peace. However, World Earth Day was earlier proposed to be held on 21st March 1970, the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Later, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed to hold nationwide environmental enlightenment on 22nd April 1970 and renamed it 'Earth Day'

Why is Earth Day 202 celebrated?

Earth Day 2022 is celebrated every year to acknowledge climate change and to speak awareness about the same all across the globe. This day is an opportunity to bring millions to connect and discuss problems like pollution, deforestation, and more. For the unversed, as per the official website, earthday.org, "EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet. Also, people on this day participate in various discussions on topics such as climate and environmental literacy, and schools and colleges conduct tree-planting drives.

