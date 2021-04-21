Take a look at these waste materials which can easily be found in your storeroom and can be turned into you-won't-believe-what. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earth Day 2021 is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate the day by planting and growing some plants and make this planet a better place to live. Yes, this is exactly what Earth Day is all about. The special day is celebrated on April 22 annually, to acknowledge climate crisis and spread awareness about global warming all around the world.

Therefore, on this day people talk, discuss and do their bits for the climate change. So are you ready to drive positive action for our planet too? Well, that doesn't mean you need to step out to shop for planters. Since COVID-19 has hit us hard, once again it is quite impossible to actually go out and buy stuff, therefore, here we are with some amazing DIY ideas for recycling your old stuff to turn it into cute planters. So, if you've got a green thumb then you are going to love this! Take a look at these things which can easily be found in your storeroom and can be turned into you-won't-believe-what.

Plastic bottle planters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Griha Sajja Blog (@grihasajjablog_)

Well, unfortunately, plastic is a sad reality of our lives and as much as we want to avoid it, many of our daily usage things are made of it. Just like a 2 litre cold drink bottle. Yes, we know you pretty much got the hint. So grab that bottle and follow these rules to see the magic:

How to make

Just cut the bottle in half.

Clean it and paint it with watercolors. (optional)

Now plant your favourite seed.

Cane basket planter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarna Sharma( Aarti Shah) (@sharmaaarna)

This one doesn't need any colour and looks great too. All you need to do is find an old cane basket at your home and...

How to make

Just clean them.

And plant your greens.

However, if your basket has some holes just spread a paper or a cloth to block the holes before putting the compost.

Paintbox planters





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minimal Indian (@the_minimalindian)

One usually has old and empty paint boxes of plastic and tins at home. And how is the time to make good use of them.

How to make

Just colour the paint box of your choice. And since it has a relatively bigger surface area, you may even try and flaunt your artsy skills to make interesting patterns.

Now simply plant for favourite flower seed or plant seed. Denim planters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green thumb girl (@greenthumbgirl21)



This is also a great way to re-use your jeans which doesn't fit you anymore. How to make Just stuff your jeans with compost if you are directly going to use it as a planter.

Then simply plant the seed at the top.

Or, you can actually put clothes or paper inside the jeans to give it a shape like our legs and at the tip place pot in which has your plant. So, people which out of the above are you going to try?? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal