New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In our daily rat-race and struggles in life we tend to forget the important things which need our attention on priority like the issue of climate change. And, now since the world is battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the topic of global warming has been overshadowed again. Therefore, it is exactly why Earth Day is celebrated. This day is observed annually to acknowledge the global climate crisis which is at an alarming state and needs your immediate attention.

Earth Day 2021: Date

This Day is observed on April 22 every year.

Earth Day 2021: Significance

As mentioned above, Earth Day is celebrated to acknowledge climate change and spread awareness about the same all around the world. This day is an opportunity to bring millions to connect and discuss problems like pollution, deforestation and more. For the unversed, as per the official website, earthday.org, "EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.:

Earth Day 2021: Celebration

Earth Day is being celebrated annually since 1970. However, in 2021, this year, there is a three-day event that will take place digitally. The event will start from April 20 and will go on until April 22, it wil be dedicated to issues about the climate crisis. As per the official website of the day, earthday.org, there will be a few topics of discussion, like, climate and environmental literacy, climate restoration technologies, equity and environmental justice and many more.

Earth Day 2021: Theme

This year's theme for Earth Day 2021 is "Restore Our Earth." The theme signifies that we need to start doing our bit in order to restore the planet and focus on rebuilding the world's ecosystems. As per the website, earthday.org, the theme will focus on "natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems."

