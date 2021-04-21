In today's world when everything and everyone has gone digital, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more for you to share with your friends and family online. Take a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Earth Day 2021 is almost knocking outside the door. This special day is celebrated on April 22 annually, to acknowledge climate change and spread awareness about global warming all around the world. This day is an opportunity to bring millions of people together to address issues like pollution, deforestation, increasing heat, and more. As per the official website of the Earth Day, earthday.org, "EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.

In today's world when everything and everyone has gone digital, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more on the occasion of Earth Day to share with your friends and family online. Take a look:

All beautiful souls on this earth,

Let’s do our bit and save it for tomorrow.

Warm wishes on this earth day to you and your family.

Have a wonderful time celebrating Earth Day.

May this wonderful day fill your world with truly magical moments.

Don’t wait for others to save the earth, it starts right from you!

Happy Earth day to one of the most beautiful Creation on this earth.

Let's do our bit and save it for tomorrow.

Let us promise to plant one tree one person every year and we will have a much greener and happier planet to live.

It is our responsibility to handover Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together make it a better place.

Happy Earth Day!

Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way.

Happy Earth Day.

On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, by controlling pollution to protect it from all negativities.

Wishing you a Happy Earth Day.

We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it; by protecting it and by making it a healthier and greener place to live. Wishing you and your family

Happy Earth Day!

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look…. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation…..

Happy Earth Day to you.

Save our planet. Save Earth. Happy earth day to all

Earth Day is the day of celebration and making promises…. To make it a happier, healthier and greener planet for generations to come.

Happy Earth Day!!

Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony…. Let us all work together to take care of Mother Earth with lots of love….

Wishing you Happy Earth Day.

Go green and make our Earth a beautiful place to live. Happy Earth Day

Take Good care of your Earth Earth Protect us We must Protect it too. Happy Earth Day!

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children

Happy Earth Day!

Mother Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed.

Happy Earth Day!

Today Is Your Chance To

Think And Beware Save

Our Earth And Your Kids

Will Have A Piece Of

Land To Grow Up And

Share Happy Earths Day.

I think the biggest problem in the world,

is that we have a generation of young,

people and maybe two, who don't think it's,

going to get any better. Happy Earth Day

Earth Day is a day

Designed to inspire awareness and appreciation

for the Earth’s environment.

The beauty of the earth matches the beauty in

Save Earth, save life.

Happy Earth Day

As a result of the growth of environmental awareness and Earth Day celebrations, the Earth Day Network was found to promote environmental.

Dharti Maa khush hoti hai tumhari har khushi ko pura karke, Aao milkar savarein ise.

Happy Earth Day

Hum sab saath milkar shapath lein ki sawar denge hum Dharti ka swaroop apni nishtha aur prem bhav se.

Wishing you a very Happy Earth Day.

