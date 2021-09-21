Shraddha puja during Pitru Paksha is considered very important by Hindus. The Markandeya Purana scripture says that by Shraddhas ancestors get contented and bestow with health, wealth and happiness. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha is a special time in Hindus which is dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors. On this day, people perform certain puja rituals and offer food for the peace of the deceased family members. From the full moon day of Bhadrapad to Ashwin month Amavasya, this period is known as Pitru Paksha.

This year 2021, Pitru Paksha will commence from September 20th, Monday till October 6th, Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dwitiya tithi Shraddha is on September 22nd, Wednesday.

Dwitiya Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Dwitiya tithi begins September 22 at 05:51 am

Dwitiya tithi ends September 23 at 06:53 am

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 am - 12:36 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:36 pm - 01:25pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:25 pm - 03:50 pm

Sunrise 06:09 am

Sunset 06:17 pm

Dwitiya Shraddha: Significance

Dwitiya Shraddha is also known as Dooj Shraddha. It is the second day of both the paksha (fortnight) Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksh of a Hindu Lunar month. Dwitiya Shraddha is performed for the persons who died on the day of Dwitiya of either of the two paksha.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of of the Shraddha Tarpan is performed.Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious by Hindus.

Shraddha puja during Pitru Paksha is considered very important by Hindus. The Markandeya Purana scripture says that by Shraddhas ancestors get contented and bestow with health, wealth and happiness. The one who does all the rituals of Shraddha is believed to attain salvation. The present generation repays their debts by performing Shraddhas to the ancestors in the Pitru Paksha.

Dwitiya Shraddha: Rituals

- The performer of Shraddhas gets a purifying bath, wears clean clothes, preferably a dhoti and sacred thread.

- He wears a darbha grass ring.

- As per puja vidhi, the sacred thread is changed multiple times during rituals.

- Pindas are offering to ancestors as the Shraddha involves pinda daan.

- Water is poured slowly from a pot during the ritual.

- Lord Vishnu and Yama are worshipped.

- Food is first offered to the cow then to crow, the dog and to ants.

- After that Brahmans are served with food and dakshina.

- Charity and donation on these days are considered very rewarding.

- Some families also arrange the ritual recitals of Bhagvata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal