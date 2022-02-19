New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the country will celebrate Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on February 20. This is one of the day-long fasts which takes place on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Lunar fortnight, both during the Shukla and Krishna Paksha (waxing and the waning phases of the Moon, respectively).

After keeping fast for the whole day, devotees of Lord Ganesh break the fast by offering Argha to the moon when it rises in the evening on the Chaturthi tithi, which will take place today (February 19).

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi vrat 2022 date

This year, Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat will be observed on February 20.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi timings

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi will start at 9:56 PM on February 19 and will end at 9:05 PM on February 20.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi vrat 2022 Moonrise timings

The Moonrise time - 9:50 PM

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat Significance

On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe vrat from sunrise to moonrise and break the fast only after offering their prayers to Chandra Deva (Moon God). It is believed that the tradition of observing the fast started in 700 BC. The importance of the ritual was narrated by Abhisheka Maharishi to a student.

The Sankashti Vrat is also called as Sankat Hara Chaturthi. The reason behind the name is that Lord Ganesha is referred to the God who eliminates obstacles/problems.

People on this day get up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath after all the work is done. After this, people meditate for a while. People also prepare and offer modak.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen