Dwijpari Sankashti Chaturthi will fall on March 2. This day is dedicated to worship Lord Ganesha with all the traditional rituals. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The date that comes after full moon is when Dwijapriya Sanshakti Chaturthi happens and this time the date is falling on March 2. The auspicious day is marked in worshipping Lord Ganesha with all the rituals where devotees observe fast, and perform the puja. As per the Hindu calendar, Sanshakti Chaturthi takes place two times every month. Meanwhile, after this one the other special day which falls after Amavasya (no moon day) is called Vinayaka Chaturthi. Get to know the date, Vrat timing, puja methods and more about the auspicious day.

Vrat date

Vrat is expected to be observed on March 2.

Shubh Tithi timings

The Chaturthi Tithi is expected to begin at 5:46 AM on March 2 and will be ending at 2:59 AM on March 3.

Vrat Moonrise timings

The Moonrise time - 9:41 PM

Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Significance

On this day, devotees worship the Dwijapriya Maha Ganapati which is another form of Lord Ganesha. Here, the meaning of Sankashti is deliverance. Devotees observe fast to have their obstacles removed and their sadness eliminated as Lord Ganesha is called Vighnaharta and Dukhharta. As per popular beliefs, the essence of the vrat on this day was explained to Yudhishthira by Lord Krishna himself.

Worship method of Sankashti Chaturthi:

On this day you should wake up before sunrise and take a bath.

After this, sit facing towards the north. Then worship Lord Ganesha and offer water to him.

Add sesame seeds to this water. Give arghya from this and fast all day.

In the evening, pray and worship Lord Ganesha with the usual rituals.

Offer Durva to Ganesha. Durva grass is very dear to Ganesha, so do not forget to offer it.

Make sure to never offer Tulsi to Lord Ganesha as he dislikes it by popular beliefs.

Offer Shami leaf and Belpatra to them.

Offer til ke laddus to Lord Ganesha and perform Aarti for him

Do give arghya to the moon. After this, open the fast by eating til laddus or til seeds.

On this day, you should donate til seeds as per your ability.

It is believed that the tubers which are inside the ground should not be consumed on this day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal