Dussehra 2022: When And Where To Watch 'Ayodhya Ki Raamleela' Online

Happy Dussehra! Also known as Vijayadashami the festival marks the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated on the Dashami Tithi of the Ashwin month. Every year on this day, people gathered on huge grounds and witness the burning effigy of Ravana. Dussehra comes on the 10th when the nine-day of the festival of Navratri comes to an end. This year the festival of Navratri started on September 25 and comes to an end on October 5. During these nine days, people worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga.

During these nine days, Ramleela, which is said to be a re-enactment of the Ramayana episodes gets conducted. One of the most famous Ramleela is the Ayodhya ki Ramleela, which devotees across the country watch eagerly. However, now in order to make it easy for devotees to watch 'Ayodhya ki Ramlila', the entire event has started to be telecast on Doordarshan's YouTube channel.

When and where to watch Ayodhya ki Ramleela online?

People can switch to the DD Retro TV channel on October 5 to watch the show. The online event will begin at 7 PM.

Every year the festival of Navratri and Dussehra is celebrated with great zeal and pomp. Raam Leela, Ravan Dahan, and Dussehra fairs are organised. After Dussehra, the much-awaited Hindu festival of Diwali falls. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 (Monday).

In Ayodhya, people celebrate the festival of Dussehra with enthusiasm. Ayodha is called the birthplace of Lord Ram. On the day of the festival, every corner of the city is brightened up with lights, and huge grounds consisting of the massive Ravan idols made up of firecrackers. Finally, in the evening, the event of 'Ravan Dahan' takes place when the idols of Ravan are burned down.

The preparation of Ravan Dahan takes place on a large scale. The festival brings rays of positivity and hopes to people.