Dussehra 2022: From Ram Leela To Ravan Dahan, How Ayodhya Celebrates Vijaya Dashami

DUSSEHRA is the tenth day of Navratri which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Popularly known as Vijaya Dashami, it is celebrated on the Dashami Tithi of the Ashwin month and culminates the nine day long Navratri festival. The festival signifies getting rid of sins or bad qualities in an individual as each head of Ravana symbolizes one bad quality.

To celebrate the festival, every year Ram Leela, Ravan Dahan and Dussehra fairs are organized. With Dussehra begins the preparations of the most awaited Hindu festival, Diwali, which will fall after 20 days of Vijaya Dashami.

Dussehra 2022: Celebration in Ayodhya

Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Lord Rama. The place celebrated Dussehra like no other place in the world. The festival is celebrated in grand and unique ways in Ayodhya. People here celebrate Dussehra with high enthusiasm. The historic city in Uttar Pradesh is specially known for its Ravana Dahan.

Ayodhya, also known as Saketa, is a historic and ancient city of India, the birthplace of Rama and setting of the great epic Ramayana. This year Dussehra celebrations in Ayodhya are more than special as the city is celebrating the festival after the long time restrictions of COVID-19. Many famous regional actors and politicians will be a part of the celebrations this year.

Ram Leela

Ram Leela is one of the most speculated scenes in Ayodhya on Dussehra. Numerous famous actors participate in the Ram Leela of Ayodhya. The theatrical experience is seen by millions of people there. Many famous personalities such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Nirahua will be seen performing in the Ram Leela in the city of Ayodhya.

The tradition of Ram Leela in Ayodhya goes back to 1950, since then Ram Leela has been organized every year in different places of Ayodhya to mark the tradition and life story of Lord Rama and Sita.

Ravan Dahan

Ravan Dahan is an important ritual of the Dussehra festival, the ten-headed effigy of Ravana along with Meghananda and Kumbhakaran are burnt. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Ayodhya is all set to burn the grand effigies of the evil personalities of epic Ramayana. A 42-feet high Ravana will be burnt in Ram Nagari, Ayodhya, depicting the protection of Sanatan culture.

The preparations for the Ravana Dahan event are done on a large scale for organizing the 70-year-old Ram Leela. Ravan Dahan is organized at many other places in the city as well. Ayodhya will experience Ravan Dahan from 05:30 PM onwards on October 05, at Lakshman Kila. Apart from these, the whole city is decorated with lights which signify positivity and happiness. Dussehra in Ayodhya is a breathtaking experience for anybody.