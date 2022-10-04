Dussehra 2022: From Bisrakh To Mandsaur, Places Where Ravana Is Worshipped

DUSSEHRA is a holy Hindu festival celebrated throughout the country with great enthusiasm and joy. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. Also known as Vijaya Dashmi, the Dussehra festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Ashwin month, culminating in the nine days of the Navratri. The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and also Goddess Durga over Mahishasura.

The day of Dussehra is celebrated in different ways in many parts of the country. The highlights of the festivities include burning the effigies of Ravana, Meghananda and Kumbhakarna, Dussehra puja, Ram Leela and Dussehra melas. However, there are some places in India where Ravana is worshipped. There are many beliefs behind the worship of Ravana on the day of Dussehra. Read below the list of such places and the reasons why Ravana is worshipped in these places.

1. Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

It is believed that Ravana's wife, Mandodari was born in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Making it the maternal home of Mandodari, the people of Mandsaur worship Ravana. Ravana is considered as the son-in-law in Mandsaur, therefore, instead of burning, the locals here pay tribute to Ravana by turning off the lights of their homes on the day of Dussehra.

2. Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh

According to many beliefs, Bisrakh is considered to be the birthplace of legendary king Ravana. He is considered as a Maha Brahamana in this region and is worshipped by people. During Navratri, Yagnas are performed by the locals to pay tribute to Ravana.

3. Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

People in Kangra believe Ravana to be a great devotee of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Kangra is the place where Ravana appeased Lord Shiva with his devotion and austerity after which Lord Shiva offered immense blessings over Ravana. You won’t see Ravana Dahan in this region of Himachal Pradesh because of these reasons.

4. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

In some parts of Jodhpur, Ravana is worshipped not only on Dussehra but every day with all splendour in a temple constructed by the descendants. As per legends, Ravana was married to Mandodari, daughter of king Mandawar, known as Mandor. His kingdom was situated on the bank of the Saraswati river at that time. Therefore, the descendants in some places of Jodhpur mourn the death of Ravana and never go to watch him burn.

5. Kolar, Karnataka

In the Kolar district of Karnataka, people worship Ravana because of his devotion to Lord Shiva. In a procession during the harvest festival, his ten-headed and twenty-armed idol is worshipped by the locals alongside Lord Shiva.

6. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

Some people belonging to the Gond tribe, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli worship Ravana and his son Meghananda. As per beliefs, Ravana was never demonized in the Valmiki Ramayana and it was mentioned that he did not do anything wrong to Lord Rama's wife Sita. The tribals here offer prayers to Ravana during their tribal festival known as Falgun.