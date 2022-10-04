Dussehra 2022: Five Cities In India Where Burning Ravana Effigies Is A Lively Affair

DUSSEHRA is just around the and the preparations are in full swing. Dussehra signifies the triumph of good over evil. Popularly known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra marks the end of the nine day long Navratri festival. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 05 this year. Main attractions of the festival celebrations include burning of huge effigies of ravana, Meghananda and Kumbhkaran, dussehra fairs are organized, dandiya and garba nights.

The festival is celebrated in unique ways across the country. If you want to experience grand celebrations of Dussehra, we bring you a list of places in the country to visit on Dussehra.

1. Delhi

Being the capital city of the country, Delhi witnesses the celebrations of Dussehra with high levels of merriment and joy. The highlight of all the celebrations are Ram Leela shows held at Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort of Delhi. The theatrical enactments of Lord Rama depict his life journey. Popular actors are seen in these Ram Leela shows.

2. Varanasi

Varanasi being one of the most religious places in India celebrates every festival in its own traditional and unique way. Tradition of Ram Leela here goes back to around 200 years. The Ram Leela continues for a whole month and ends on the day of Dussehra. Major celebrations take place at the banks of Holy river Ganga where a special aarti is also performed.

3. Kota

Kota turns into a scenic beauty during the festival of Dussehra. Huge Dussehra fairs are organized in Kota accompanied by cultural performers to set the essence of the festival. The most famous fair is held alongside the Kota Adventure Festival near Chambal river. The fairs include fun rides, delicious food, games and other attractions.

4. Almora

In Almora, locals make statues of bad characters of Ramayana and parade them across. After the parade, all the statues are burnt depicting the victory of good over evil. The parade witnesses hundreds of people along with music, DJ and beautiful decorations. Ram Leela is organized throughout the nine days of Navratri and ends on Dussehra.

5. Kullu

Kullu decks up for Dussehra festival months prior to Dussehra. Historical phool yatra, folk festival, Naina Devi fair and Kullu fair are organized to mark the essence of the festival. Processions are done throughout the week of Navratri and huge effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra which are the main attractions of the city. Folk performances of locals are one of the highlights of Dussehra celebrations in Kullu.