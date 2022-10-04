Dussehra 2022: Easy To Make Recipes At Home For Vijaya Dashami

DUSSEHRA is a festival with great significance and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival comes after the culmination of nine days of Navratri and is celebrated by the people of India with great fervor and joy. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on October 05, signifying the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, is observed on the Dashami Tithi during Ashwin month as per Hindu Lunar calendar.

Dussehra refers to killing of ten headed demon Ravana because of which Dussehra literally means removal of ten sins from life. The day witnesses grand celebrations including burning the huge effigies of Ravana, Meghananda and Kumbhakarna, performing puja, participating in dandiya and garba dances and Ram Leela. However, any festival without sweets is never complete. Sweets are the centerpiece of any Indian celebration. Therefore, we bring you some quick and easy Indian sweet dishes to prepare at home this Vijaya Dashami.

1. Kheer

Kheer is a traditional Indian dessert made frequently and on every occasion. It is a kind of a dessert which is amazing in taste and is cooked quickly by following simple steps. Simply delicious, creamy and mouthwatering, Kheer is the most craved Indian dessert on any occasion.

Ingredients for Kheer:

5-6 cups of milk, full cream

1/4 cups rice (washed)

1/2 cup sugar

10-12 raisins

4-5 green cardamoms

10-12 almonds

How to make Kheer:

In a pan, boil rice and milk. Simmer over low flame and keep stirring occasionally until the rice is cooked and milk becomes thick. Now, add sugar, raisins and cardamoms. Stir well until sugar dissolves properly. Garnish kheer with almonds and serve hot or cold.

2. Basundi

A traditional western Indian dessert of thickened milk and sweetened milk, Basundi is flavored with spices and garnished with nuts. Basundi is a delicious, aromatic and creamy dessert perfect for festivals.

Ingredients for Basundi:

2 liter milk (Full cream)

2 tbsp. cashew

1/2 cup sugar

2 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp pistachios

1/4 saffron

1/4 cardamom powder

How to make Basundi:

In a large pan, boil 2 liter milk while stirring occasionally. Once the milk is boiled, add chopped cashew, almonds and pistachios. Stir well to make sure milk does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Now add sugar and saffron and mix well. Boil the milk for another five minutes until milk thickens and turns creamy. Now add cardamom powder and give it a final stir. Garnish with few dry fruits and serve hot or cold.

3. Besan Ladoo

Mouth watering besan ladoo is a divine treat to enjoy anytime. Besan ladoo are immensely popular across India made during special occasions such as festivals, weddings and celebrations.

Ingredients for Besan Laddoo:

1/2 cup Ghee

2 cups besan/gram flour

1 cup sugar

4 cardamom

2 tbsp melon seeds

2 tbsp cashew

How to make besan ladoo:

Take a pan or kadai and add oil/ghee and besan into it. Cook the ingredients on medium flame for 10-12 minutes until besan turns golden brown. Add nuts and mix well and keep aside the mixture to cool down. Now you can add Nestle Milkmaid and mix well and keep it aside for 10 minutes. Now make ladoos out of the mixture and let them settle. Enjoy!

4. Malpua

You can make Malpua at your home this dussehra and enjoy the celebrations. Malpua is a desi ghee dipped traditional Indian dessert recipe which is quite easy to make and tastes delicious.

Ingredients for Malpua:

1/2 cup Maida

1/4 cup Semolina (sooji)

1/4 cup sugar

240 ml milk (full cream)

2 green cardamoms

Baking powder

Paneer

How to make Malpua:

Combine milk, sooji, maida water and baking powder, mix them well and leave for 10-15 minutes. Crumble paneer till smooth and add to the mixture. Heat a pan. Now, pour one small ladle of batter to make a small, flat malpua. Fry till both the sides turn evenly brown. Remove from the pan and soak in sugar syrup for half a minute. Garnish with nuts and serve hot.