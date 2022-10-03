Dussehra 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muharat, Significance And Important Details Of Vijaya Dashami

WITH the culmination of Navratri, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 05, 2022. The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. Popularly known as Vijaya Dashami, the festival is celebrated throughout the country with great enthusiasm. The auspicious festival holds great importance in Hindu culture and is celebrated on the tenth day, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri, during the Ashwin month.

The festival is celebrated mainly in North Indian hills, West and Central Asia. In parts of Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, the festival is celebrated as 'Dashain'.

Dussehra 2022: Significance

Dussehra comes from two Sanskrit words,' Dasha' meaning ten (referring to the ten heads of Ravana) and 'Hara' meaning defeat (defeat of Ravana). The festival of Dussehra is commemorated to mark the triumph of Good over evil. Every year, it is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Dussehra also marks the preparation for the Diwali festival which falls twenty days later.

Several mythological stories persist behind the celebration of Vijaya Dashami. In some parts of the country, the day signifies Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. Whereas, in some parts such as South India, Dussehra is celebrated as the day when Chamundeshwari, another incarnation of Goddess Durga won over Mahishasura.

In northern parts of the country, the day is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. The festival signifies that wrongdoings will always come in front of you and destroy you one day.

Dussehra 2022: Tithi And Shubh Muharat

The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated this year on October, 05. The Dashami Tithi will begin at 02:20 PM on October 04 and will end at 12:00 PM on October 05, 2022. The Shubh Muharat to perform Dussehra puja is:

Vijay Muharat- 02:12 PM to 02:50 PM

Aparahana Puja Time- 01:24 PM to 03:47 PM

Dussehra 2022: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early on the day of Dussehra, take a bath and wear clean clothes. For the puja, clean your puja place by Gangajal. After this worship Lord Ram along with Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman. Make ten balls of cow dung and apply barley seeds to them. According to the beliefs, the ten balls of cow dung represent the ten heads of Ravana which are burnt while performing the Puja.

Dussehra 2022: Celebrations

The various parts of the country witness different kinds of celebrations of the festival. Huge and colourful effigies of Ravana, his son Meghananda and brother Kumbhkarana set on fire in open fields are the main attraction of the festival. Ram Leela is organized by various committees throughout the country to showcase the theatrical life story of Lord Rama. On this day, elders give Dakshina to younger members of the family as a blessing and wish for their happiness.