Dussehra 2022: Check Shubh Mahurat For Ravan Dahan And Other Details Here

DUSSEHRA is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals, which holds great significance. Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and it is tied to two stories. After a fierce battle that lasted more than nine days, it is said that Maa Durga conquered Mahishasura on this day. According to another tale, Dussehra is observed to commemorate Lord Rama's victory over Lanka's ten-headed evil king, Ravana.

It is that time of year when the well-known Ram Leela is performed, gorgeous fairs are held, crowds swarm to see Ravana effigies burst into flames, and the aroma of traditional sweets fills the air.

Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Shardiya Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains.

However, as per Hindu calendars and beliefs, there are certain auspicious timings in which special pujas and celebrations are to be performed. Read below to know the shubh mahurat for Dussehra puja and Ravan Dahan.

Shubh Muharat For Ravan Dahan:

According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 02:20 PM on October 04 to 12:00 PM on October 05, 2022. Vijaya Muharat on the day of Dussehra begins from 02:07 PM to 02:54 PM. The time duration for this auspicious mahurat is 47 minutes.

The effigies of Ravana, Meghananda and Kumbhakaran are burnt to symbolize Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This year Ravan Dahan will be performed after sunset till 08:30 PM on October 05. Ravan Dahan is performed in Pradosh Kaal during Shravan nakshatra. It is also considered auspicious to bring the ashes of Ravan Daha home after the celebrations.

You can experience the Ravan Dahan ceremony at numerous places in the country. Long with that you can visit the beautiful melas of Dussehra where you can enjoy unlimited games, delicious food, enjoy the ride of the Ferris wheel and dandiya and Garba performances at night. With the festival of Dussehra, preparations for Diwali begin in the country. Diwali falls after twenty days of Dussehra.