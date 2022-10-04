Dussehra 2022: Amazing Rangoli Designs To Decorate Your House On Vijaya Dashami

DUSSEHRA, also known as Vijaya Dashami is a major Hindu festival celebrated by people across the country. The festival celebrates the spirit of good over evil and is celebrated with grand preparations. This is an auspicious festival which holds great importance. This year Dussehra falls on October 5, 2022.

Dussehra culminates the nine-day long festival of Navratri and marks the victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana. To commemorate Vijaya Dashami, grand effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghananda are burnt. Celebrations of Dussehra include theatrical enactment of Lord Ram's life known as Ramleela, firecrackers, huge melas, garba and dandiya dances and decorating houses with rangoli.

Rangolis have always been a beautiful way to celebrate and prepare for festivals. Rangoli represents happiness, positivity and liveliness of a household. According to beliefs, rangolis tend to welcome Goddess Lakshmi in the house bringing along wealth and good luck. It is also considered auspicious to draw and design rangoli in Hindu Dharma during special occasions and celebrations.

Look below some beautiful rangoli designs to decorate your home this Dussehra festival.

1. You can design and write 'Shubh Vijaya Dashami' or 'Happy Dussehra' on the entry of your homes. You can use vibrant colors to design the same and can draw flowers on the boundary to give it a beautiful finish look.

2. You can design a Dhanush on the entry of your house. Surrounding the Dhaush, you can write qualities that you want to inhibit in your lives.

3. You can use colors as well as diyas as a part of your Dussehra rangoli to make it more attractive. Adding Diyas in rangoli spreads light and positivity in the house.

4. A flower Rangoli is one of the best options to decorate your house this festive season. Floral rangoli designs are sacred and welcome Hindu deities in homes.