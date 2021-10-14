New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Dussehra is almost knocking on the door. The special day is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. On this day Lord Rama killed the ten-headed demon Ravana and therefore, this came to be known as Dussehra. The term Dussehra refers to killing of Ravana whose ten (in Hindi dass) heads were removed.

This eventful day took place on Dashmi which is the tenth day of Ashwin month. And hence, the name Vijaya Dashmi came into existence. Apart from that, this festival has several cultural and religious significances.

Dussehra 2021: Significance of Ravan's 10 heads

The ten heads of Ravana symbolises ten weaknesses or ten sins that a human being should get rid of. The ten bad gestures or qualities of a human which can be attributed to ten heads of Ravana can be like this.

- Kama (lust)

- Krodha (anger)

- Moha (attraction)

- Lobha (greed)

- Mada (pride)

- Matsara (jealousy)

- Swartha (selfishness)

- Anyaya (injustice)

- Amanavata (cruelty)

- Ahankara (ego)

Dussehra 2021: Vijaya Dashami

Vijayadashami is celebrated for different reasons in different ways in different parts of India. In some regions, it marks the end of Durga Puja with festivity of victory of Goddess Durga over buffalo demon Mahishasura. In northern, central and some of the western States it is popularly called Dussehra, it marks the end of Ramlila. The enthusiasm is for God Rama's victory over Ravana.

In some regions on the day of Dussehra, Goddess Aparajita is worshipped. Aparajita means one who can't be defeated. Religious legends say that before starting a war against Ravana, Lord Rama sought the blessings of Goddess Aparajita.

On the same occasion during the war of Kurukshetra, Arjuna, the son of Pandu alone decimated millions of soldiers and kuru warriors. This is also the victory of dharma over Adharma.

On Dashami tithi, Durgotsava also concludes. Idols of Goddess Durga along with idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya are immersed in water bodies.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal