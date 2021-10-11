New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vijaya Dashmi, also known as Dussehra 2021, is one of the important festivals for Hindus as it marks the victory of Lord Ram over the demon Ravana. Also, it marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. This auspicious festival is celebrated after Navratri, that is, on the tenth day of the holy festival, according to the Hindu calendar.

This festival is mainly celebrated in North Indian hills, West and Central India. Also, in parts of Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar as Dashain. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15, 2021. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals, which are followed on the day of Vijaya Dashami. According to the Hindu belief, these rituals should be done during Aparahna time.

Dussehra 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: October 15, Friday

Vijay Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 02:48 PM

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:16 PM to 03:34 PM

Dashami Tithi Begins - 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021

Dashami Tithi Ends - 06:02 PM on Oct 15, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:36 AM on Oct 14, 2021

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:16 AM on Oct 15, 2021

Dussehra 2021: Significance

Dashain means the victory of good over evil. As per Hindu mythology, asura Mahishasura had created terror among the deities, so they sought the help of Lord Mahadeva, who then enlightened Goddess Parvati that she has the power to end the asura. It was on the last of Navratri Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura and attain saved the deities. For others, this day symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, as elaborated in the holy book Ramayana.

Dussehra 2021: Celebrations

On the eve of Vijayadashami, devotees mix rice, yoghurt and vermilion to form a Tika and apply it on the forehead of young family members. This is a way to bless them with abundance in the upcoming years. Also, the red colour in the Tika symbolises the blood that ties the family together. On this day, elders give Dakshina to younger ones as a blessing and wish for their happiness.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv