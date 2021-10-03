New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dussehra is a multi-cultural festival. This festival is also known as Vijayadashami. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Dashain. This is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashvin month of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. It normally falls in the months of September and October of Gregorian Calendar. This year it will be observed on October 15th, Friday.

Dussehra 2021: Date and time

Vijay Muhurat - 14:01 to 14:47

Aparahna Puja Time - 13:15 to 15:33

Dashami tithi begins - Oct. 14 at 18:52

Dashami tithi ends - Oct. 15 at 18:02

Shravana Nakshatra begins - Oct. 14 at 09:36

Shravana Nakshatra ends - Oct. 15 at 09:16

Dussehra 2021: Significance

Vijaydashmi is a celebration of the victory over evil. This festival is observed for different reasons in various parts of the country. Some devotees observe it as Bijoy Dashami, it is the end of Durga Puja, they celebrate this as Maa Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura, who terrorised Gods. Processions carrying idols of Maa Durga, Devi Lakshmi, Devi Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are accompanied by music and chanting. The farewell is given by immersing the idols in water bodies. Married women smear vermilion on each other faces and people exchange greetings.

In some states, it is celebrated as Dussehra. They celebrate this festival as victory of God Rama over Ravan. Effigies of Ravan, which symbolizes evil are burnt with fireworks. Pandav Arjuna on this occasion defeated all Kuru warriors alongwith their huge number of soldiers. Devi Aparajita is worshipped on the day of Dussehra. Shami Puja is also an important ritual performed on Vijayadashami. It should be performed during Aparahna time. Weapons are also worshipped on Dussehra day. The festival of lights Diwali follows after twenty days of Dussehra.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal