New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vijaya dashami is one of the major Hindu festivals of India. It is also known as Dussehra or Dashain and as the special day is not far away here we are with some interesting facts and information about it which might interest you.

Dussehra is annually celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri which falls on the Dashami tithi of Ashwin month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. It typically is celebrated in the months of September and October of Gregorian calendar.

Vijayadashami is celebrated in different parts of India for different reasons. In some regions it marks the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. Meanwhile, in some places, the day is remembered as Lors Rama's victory over Ravana.

In Hindu scriptures, a lot has been said about the Gods and demons and therefore, here we are with a few interesting and lesser-known things about Ravan which will surprise you. Take a look

Dussehra 2021: Facts about Ravana

- Ravana's name comes from a Sanskrit word that means roaring.

- Ravana is also known as Dashanana, Lankeshwar, Lankapati etc.

- Ravana was a demon king of the island Lanka which he illegally took from his half-brother Kubera.

- He was the eldest son of sage Vishrava and Rakshasi Kaikeshi and had 3 siblings and a step brother.

- He is described as a devotee of Lord Shiva.

- He was a great scholar, efficient ruler as well a maestro of the musical instrument Veena.

- Ravana was an author too. He wrote- Ravana Samhita, a book on Astrology and Arka Prakasham, a book on Siddha medicine.

- Ravana possessed the nectar of immortality, stored inside his belly.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal