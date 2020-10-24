Dussehra 2020: Every year, Dusshera or Vijayadashmi is observed on the Dashami Tithi (10th day) of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha, here's all you need to know

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is the festival that marks the end of both Durga Puja and the nine-day-long Navratri festival. This auspicious day is associated with Lord Rama and how he killed the evil Ravana and thus this festival is known as the win of good over evil. It is also the day when Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, the demon king.

Every year, Dusshera or Vijayadashmi is observed on the Dashami Tithi (10th day) of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha. This festival is also celebrated in Nepal and is known as Dashain. This festival marks the onset of the festival of lights- Diwali, which falls after 15 days after the Dussehra. Vijayadashami is celebrated with full fervour and excitement and joy, especially in the northern states.

Dussehra 2020 date

This year, Dussehra or Vijaydashmi will be celebrated on October 25 as per the Gregorian calendar. Whereas, in West Bengal and other eastern states, Vijaya Dashami shall be observed on October 26.

Dussehra 2020 Dashami Tithi

The Dashami Tithi will take place at 7:41 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:00 AM on October 26.

Dussehra 2020 Puja Shubh Muhurat

According to drikpanchang, the timings of the festival are as follows:

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:12 PM to 03:27 PM

Vijaya Muhurat - 1:57 PM to 2:42 PM

Why is Dussehra celebrated?

The festival of Dussehra is associated with the story of two legends. The common thing in both of the story is that it celebrates the win of good over evil. On the day of Dashami, Goddess Durga killed the demon named Mahishasura's tyranny with her trident in a battle that lasted for nine days. On the other hand, King Ravana also met the same fate as he was killed by Lord Rama. Thus, the Mother Goddess and Maryada Purushottam established Dharma and restored peace by ending chaos and destruction.

Every year, this day marks the celebration of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This festival is celebrated in several parts of the country, and this tradition is referred to as Ravana Dahan.

During Dussehra, the artists also take part in a play based on Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, and this is famous as Ramlila.

