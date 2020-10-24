Dussehra 2020: Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, marks the triumph of good over evil and also marks the end the festivities of the nine-day festival, Navratri.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Dashami Tithi (tenth day) of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the lunar cycle) is celebrated as Dussehra 2020, which is one of the most important festivals in Hindu culture and is celebrated across the length and breadth of the country with full fervour and enthusiasm. Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, marks the triumph of good over evil and also marks the end the festivities of the nine-day festival, Navratri.

This year, the Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be celebrated on October 25 across the country, which will be the tenth day of Sharad Navratri. In some places, it will also be celebrated on October 26. According to the Drik Panchang, the Vijay muhurta is between 01:58 pm and 02:43 pm on October 25, and for Dashami in West Bengal, the Aparahna puja time is from 01.13 pm to 03.28 pm on October 26.

Why we celebrate Dussehra?

Several mythological stories are related to the festival of Dussehra. In some parts of the country, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is celebrated as on this day, Goddess Durga is believed to kill the demon king Mahishasur, which signifies the victory of good over evil. Another mythological story which revolves around the Dussehra is when Lord Ram triumphed over Lanka king Ravana. According to Hindu texts, Ravana kidnapped Lord Ram's wife, Goddess Sita, after which Lord Ram took a journey to Lanka and killed Ravana by shooting an arrow in his belly, which also signifies the win of good over evil.

Why it is called Vijaya Dashami?

According to the legend, when Ravan kidnapped Goddess Sita, Lord Ram challenged the unrighteous and unjust Ravana to fight with him. The fight to save Goddess Sita lasted for 10 days and on the tenth day of Ashwin month, Lord Ram managed to kill Ravana with the help of 'Divyastra' given by Goddess Durga. The day when Lord Ram killed Ravana was the Dashami tithi (tenth day) of this month and hence it is called Vijaya Dashami.

Posted By: Talib Khan