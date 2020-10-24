Dussehra 2020: The day signifies the win of good over evil, as on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasura. It is also believed that on this day Lord Ram killed the devil king Ravana.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most important and significant festivals of India, Dussehra, will be celebrated across the length and breadth of the nation on October 25, 2020. The festival of Dussehra marks the end of nine-day festivities of Sharad Navratri and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra 2020 is celebrated on the tenth day of Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar, that's why it is known as Vijaya Dashami. On this day, people burn the effigies of Ravana and organise plays to commemorate the occasion. The day signifies the win of good over evil, as on this day, Goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasura. It is also believed that on this day Lord Ram killed the devil king Ravana, and saved Goddess Sita who was kidnapped by Ravana.



While there are different celebrations and stories related to Dussehra in various parts of the country, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about this festival:

- The word Dussehra is derived from Sanskrit word 'Dasha-Hara' which translates into 'The sun will not rise', which means that the Sun will not rise until Lord Ram kills Ravana.

- Goddess Durga, who is worshipped during the nine days of Navratri, is the shakti (power) created by Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh in order to kill the demon king Mahishasura.

- Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha during the Ashwin month of Hindu calendar. Thus this day is referred to as Vijaya Dashami.

- The ten heads of Ravana represents 10 evils in this world: Lust - Kam Vasana, Anger - Krodh, Attachment - Moh, Greed - Lobh, Over Pride - Mad, Jealousy - Matsarya, Selfishness - Swarth, Injustice - Anyaay, Cruelty - Amanavta, Ego - Ahankar

- The festival of Dussehra is also celebrated in Nepal and Bangladesh. Malaysia also has an official holiday on this day to mark the festival of Dussehra.

- The festival also marks the change of the agriculture crops, farmers now harvest the Kharif crops and after Diwali starts with the Rabi crop. It marks the beginning of a pleasant and cooler climate after the monsoon

- It is believed that Goddess Durga visits her mother with her children Ganesh and Kartik on the day of Durga Puja and returns to Lord Shiva on Dussehra.

