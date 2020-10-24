Dussehra 2020: On this day, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent the victory of good over bad; Know History, Importance and Significance of this day

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dussehra is one of the most significant festivals in India. This festival is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm and it marks the end of the nine-day festival of the Navratri. The tenth day of Navratri will mark the celebration of Dussehra, that will fall on October 25 this year, that is Sunday. However, in some places, Dusshera or Vijay Dashmi will be celebrated on October 26.

As per Drik Panchang, the Vijay Dashami mahurat is between 01.58 pm and 02.43 pm on October 25, and for Dashami in West Bengal, the Aparahna puja time is from 01.13 pm to 03.28 pm on October 26.

The festival Dashami or Dusshera gives the message of victory of good over evil. On this day, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent the victory of good over bad. People depict the life and glory of the righteous Lord Rama through ballads and plays.

This time, due to the coronavirus pandemic the celebrations will be somewhat different compared to the previous years. Home Ministery has already issued guidelines such as face mask and 6-ft distance for a safer and happy Dussehra. It is also reported that any event in the contaminated zone is strictly prohibited.

History of Dussehra Festival

This festival has several mythological stories. In some part of India, people celebrate Vijaya Dashami as the day when Goddess Durga killed demon Mahishasur and that signifies the victory of good over evil. This is the reason why nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped on the Navaratri. It is also said that Goddess Durga immersed in water with the devotees who signifies the departure of Goddess Durga from the material world after maintaining Dharma.

The other mythological story of Dussehra is when Lord Ram killed Raavana. According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Ravana kidnapped Lord Rama's wife Sita. Lord Rama managed to shoot an arrow in the belly of Ravana and killed him. That is why the Dussehra festival is celebrated as a victory of good over evil.

Significance of Dussehra Festival

This festival has a message that says that the good will always win over the evil and it is called the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is also considered as an auspicious day for starting new businesses or for making new investments.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma