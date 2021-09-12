Durva Ashtami 2021: The scared grass emerged from Lord Vishnu's hair during Samundra Manthan. It happened so when Lord Vishnu was supporting the mount Mandara, few strands of his hair from his arms fell and turned into Durva.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Durva Ashtami 2021 is one of the unique festivals in Hindus as it is dedicated to the sacred grass called Durva. The Durva is specially used while worshipping Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, women observe a day-long fast and worship for the prosperity and well being of their families. This auspicious day falls every year during Shukla Paksha Ashtami in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the day will be observed tomorrow, September 13, 2021.

Durva Ashtami 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 13, Monday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 03:10 PM on September 13, Monday

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:09 PM on September 14, Tuesday

Durva Ashtami 2021: Significance

Durva is a sacred grass used during Hindu rituals. The name was derived from two words, 'Duhu and 'Avam'. There are three blades in the Durva, which denotes the three principles of primal Ganesha, primal Shakti and primal Shiva. As per Hindu mythology, Durva has the power to attract the principles of Lord Ganesha, and this is the reason behind the significance of offering Durva to Lord Ganesha. Observing Durga Ashtami brings harmony, peace and marital bliss.

Durva Ashtami 2021: Legend

There is a mention of Durva in the Rig Veda and Atharvana Veda. According to Bhavishya Purana, the scared grass emerged from Lord Vishnu's hair during Samundra Manthan. It happened so when Lord Vishnu was supporting the mount Mandara, few strands of his hair from his arms fell and turned into Durva. After the conclusion of the Samundra Manthan, when Devas and Asuras were carrying Amrit, few drops fell on the grass, and this is why the Durva is considered sacred.

Durva Ashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Collect Durva, curd, flowers, incense stick, etc, and place it in home temple

- Offer all the above samighri to Durva and worship the sacred grass.

- After worshipping, offer the Durva to idols, especially Lord Ganesha, Shiva and Goddess Parvati

As per the Hindu belief, donating clothes and foods to Brahmins on this day brings fortune and immense wealth.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv