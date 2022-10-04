Durga Visarjan 2022: Know Significance, Date, Shubh Muharat And Other Details Here

WITH the auspicious festival of Navratri coming to an end, the nine days festivities leave everyone mesmerized and happy. With the culmination of Navratri, on the tenth day coinciding with Dussehra will be the day observed as Durga Visarjan. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and on the tenth day after Navartri, they bid goodbye to the Goddess.

The Durga Visarjan will take place on October 5 along with the celebrations of Dussehra in the country. Devotees will pay their prayers and bid farewell to Goddess Durga so that she can come back next year.

Durga Visarjan 2022: Significance

Durga Visarjan is an essential part of the celebration, where devotees with mixed emotions dance, sng and thank Goddess Durga for blessing them and residing in their homes for nine days. It is believed that Maa Durga sets on her journey back to Mount Kailash after the Visarjan on thi day. The event of Visarjan commemorates the practice of immersing the idol of Goddess Durga into sacred water bodies. On this day, devotees embark in a procession, symbolic to Goddess' return to her cosmic and marital home with Lord Shiva. Devotees believe that Maa Durga showers immense blessings and happiness on their devotees while Visarjan.

Durga Visarjan 2022:Date And Shubh Muharat

Durga Visarjan is performed on the day of Dussehra which is on October 05, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi will begin at 02:20 PM on October 04 and end at 12:00 PM on October 05, 2022.

The Shubh Muhurat for Durga Visarjan is from 06:13 AM to 08:36 AM on October 05.

Durga Visarjan 2022: Vidhi

According to Shastras, a puja is performed before the Visarjan of Maa Durga. On the ninth day, perform Kanya puja which includes welcoming nine little girls to your home, worshiping them and offering them bhog. On the day of Visarjan (Tenth day), at the beginning of the puja, the presiding Goddess is invoked in the idol and then at the end, the Goddess is requested to depart from the murti and visarjan is done.