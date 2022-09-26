Durga Puja Special: Most Popular Bhojpuri Bhajan Of Pawan Singh, Rakesh Mishra To Worship Maa Durga

Devotees across the world are celebrating the auspicious festival of Durga Puja. The nine-day festivities will see special Durga Pandals and decorations across the country. People worship Durga Maa by cleaning their homes, wearing new outfits, preparing and eating special food and also, chanting bhajans and prayers.

While there are different prayers and bhajans that one can chant during these festivities, take a look at some of the most popular Bhojpuri bhajans by artists like Pawan Singh, Rakesh Mishra and others that will enhance your puja vibes this festive season.

September 26 falls on the first day of Navratri this year. The first day of the 9-day long festival is popularly marked with the Kalash or Ghatasthapana. Also known as Shardiya Navratri, the festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars.

The first day of Navratri is marked by worshiping Mata Shailputri, who is also known as Hemavati and Parvati. It is said that after her self-immolation, Goddess Sati was born to King Himalaya as Shailputri. On the first day of Navaratri, devotees worship Shailputri and seek blessings for the well-being of the family.

Hindus observe a total of four Navratri throughout the year. However, only two of them, namely Chaitra Navaratri and Shardiya Navaratri see widespread celebrations across the country as they coincide with the beginnings of new seasons.

Devotees of Maa Durga worship the nine incarnations of the goddess religiously and seek her blessings. Each day, a specific incarnation of Maa Durga is celebrated with special colors, significance and history associated with them.

During the festivities, Ramlila is also organised extensively throughout the nine days, majorly in parts of North India, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The mythological story of Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravana is portrayed across cities. In addition, effigies of Ravana along with his brother Kumkaran and son Meghnad are burnt on the day of Dussehra to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.