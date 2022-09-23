Durga Puja: Kolkata Welcomes ‘Maa Durga’ With A ‘Vatican City’-Themed Pandal

Preparations for the Durga Puja festivities are in full swing in West Bengal. The prestigious festival will celebrate the arrival of ‘Maa Durga’ in pandals all over the state with full glory.

Kolkata has carved a niche for itself when it comes to celebrating Durga Puja in style. Every year, the puja pandals are built with new themes and unique designs. Even the Durga idol sees various new designs and trends when it comes to setting them apart from the rest.

Recently, pictures of a ‘Vatican City’-themed pandal have been going viral on social media. The Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which sets a new benchmark every year with its out of the box ideas, recently unveiled the theme for this year. Called the ‘Vatican City’, this year will mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of 50 years of the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club located at Bidhannar Kolkata.

West Bengal | Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, has this year been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City' ahead of Durga Pooja festival pic.twitter.com/4TWW2RtJla — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

“This time the theme of Pandal is Vatican City’s St. Peters Basilica. It took 60 days to make this pandal. More than 100 artisans have made this pandal together. Last year we made Bruz Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management,” an official from the management told news agency ANI.

He added that although everyone has heard about the magical Vatican City in Rome, only a few lucky people have been actually able to see it by traveling abroad. “Their wish to visit Vatican City will be fulfilled through our pandal this year,” the official added.

The auspicious festivities of Durga Puja will begin from Saturday, October 1 and will go on till October 5, 2022. The festival is held in the Ashwin month, which is normally between October and September. ‘Durga Puja’ is a yearly celebration and pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga, commemorating her victory over Mahishasur.

Devotees around the world dress up in new clothes, chant prayers and mantras and visit temples and pandals. Some even hand out sweets, clean their homes, and fast to express gratitude to the Goddess during this festival.