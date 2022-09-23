Durga Puja 2022: Know History, Date And Significance Of Durgotsava

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Durga Puja is all set to begin with everyone preparing loudly to commemorate it. The nine-day-long festival will be observed from September 26 and will conclude on October 5, 2022, and is one of the biggest festivals of Bengalis.

It is predominantly celebrated by the people of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar and marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Asura. It is believed that Goddess Durga along with her family visits the earth after defeating the demon in the cosmic world.

During the long 9-day festival, devotees worship Lordess Durga along with the deities of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Karthik.

Durga Puja 2022: HISTORY

The festival marks the victory of the Goddess over a demon who is referred to as Mahisasura. According to religious belief, the death of the demon Mahisura signifies the victory of good over evil. The battle against the demon began on the seventh day of Navratri, also called Maha Saptami, and killed him on Vijay Dashami. Ever since then, we worship Lordess Durga as a symbol of power.

The weekday on which the nine-day festival, also called Navratri begins, is believed to be the arrival of Durga. Meanwhile, as per Drik Panchang, if she arrives on Sunday or Monday then it is considered that she comes mounting on an elephant, and is believed to be auspicious.

Durga Puja 2022: IMPORTANT DATES

1. Maha Shashsti: October 1

2. Maha Saptami: October 2

3. Maha Ashtami: October 3

4. Maha Navami: October 4

5. Maha Dashmi: October 5

Durga Puja 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

According to Hindu mythology, before the era of Lord Rama, Chaitra Navratri was the most important time to worship Goddess Durga. However, the importance of Chaitra Navratri decreases and shifted to Durga Puja during the era of Lord Rama.

According to Puranic legends, God Rama worshipped Goddess Durga before going to war with Ravana. It is also considered that Lord Rama performed Chandi Homa and sought the blessing of Goddess Durga before going to war. Since it was the untimely invocation of Goddess Durga, the worshipping of the Goddess during this time is also called Akal Bodhan. Also, since Lord Rama achieved victory over Ramana, this time is believed to be the most appropriate to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga and to perform Chandi Homa.