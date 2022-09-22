Durga Puja 2022: Best Pandals In Delhi-NCR That You Must Visit In Navratri 2022

THE festival of Durga Puja is approaching and the prodigious preparations have begun. The auspicious period of Durga Puja will begin on October 1 and end on October 5. Also known as Durgotsava, Durga Puja refers to all five days of festivities. These five days are observed as Shasthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. It is a highly significant and popular festival in the state of West Bengal, however, people of Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat also celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. The most iconic part of Durga Puja celebrations is the amazing puja pandals, which are set up every year. If you are in Delhi-NCR and wondering where to go to experience the festivities at their best, we have compiled a list for you. Take a look:

1. CR Park

Chittaranjan Park is an affluent and upscale area in South East Delhi and home to a large Bengali community. CR park witnesses grand festivities and cultural events during Durga Puja. Durga Puja is the most celebrated festival here which boasts a magnificent marquee. CR Park should be anyone's first choice who wants to enjoy the spirit of Durga Puja. Numerous artworks, food stalls and live concerts will make your experience even more special. CR Park, also known as the mini Kolkata of Delhi turns into a carnival that should not be missed.

Nearest metro station: Nehru Enclave or Kalkaji Mandir

2. Minto Road

The Minto Road Puja Samity has been hosting Durga Puja since 1940. The pandals organised here are simple and all about traditions. The pandals here have won several awards, which attract hundreds of visitors every year. With various cultural programmes, the bhog or prasad is particularly famous. So, you have to go there to taste the excellent food.

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba or Rajiv Chowk

3. Matri Mandir

With numerous themes, colourful decorations and glazing celebrations, Matri Mandir, located in Safdarjung Enclave, witnesses the magnificent celebration of Durga Puja. Known for its calm and serene ambience, Matri Mandir must make it to your pandal lists.

Nearest metro station: The Green Park station

4. Kalibari

Durga Puja in Delhi would be incomplete if you missed going to Kalibari. Kalibari in Mayur Vihar is one of the oldest places that will give you the exact feeling of traditional Durga Puja. People get attracted by the puja pandal setu[ here and the main attraction includes the mouth-watering bhog that they serve to the visitors. The puja here is held with various themes that add to the celebrations of the festival.

Nearest metro station: Mayur Vihar-1

4. Kashmiri Gate

Durga Puja celebrations are incomplete without the visit to Kashmiri Gate pandals. The puja pandals here are the oldest with their origin back in 1910. The pandal will give you nostalgia for its tremendous beauty and aura. The idols of Maa Durga are decorated and given a 'Daaker Saaj'which is one of the most elegant forms of adornment. Every day of Durga puja is hosted with numerous events and the last day the Dashami is the most fun as they go towards the Yamuna to immerse the idols.

Nearest metro station: Kashmere Gate

5. Aram Bagh

Aram Bagh in Jhandewalan, Delhi is one of the top parks in Delhi hosing Durga Puja pandals every year. The pandals here are known for their inquisitive themes for the festival. In 2017, they made an eco-friendly pandal using jute, which became an absolute hit among visitors.

Nearest metro station: RK Ashram or Jhandelwalan