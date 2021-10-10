New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Durga Puja is one of the most beautiful and biggest Hindu festivals which is starting from October 11. This is celebrated as people prepare for the arrival of Goddess Durga. It also marks the victory of good over evil and is observed to spread positivity.

Durga Puja holds religious as well as cultural significance among people. Apart from India, this festival is celebrated in many countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, parts of Australia, US, UK and more.

Therefore, as we are about to welcome Goddess Durga this year, here we are with a few greetings, quotes, messages and more to share with your loved ones for the special festival. Take a look

Happy Durga Puja! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and strength in your life!

May Ma Durga bless you all with success and prosperity. Have my best wishes for Durga Puja.

Wishing you and your family a blessed and happy Durga puja!

Happy Durga Puja. May the colorful festival brings joy and happiness to everyone’s life.

Wishing you a lovely Durga Puja full of happiness and prosperity. Best wishes to everyone.

May Goddess Durga shower our life with peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja my love!

Happy Durga Puja! I hope this Durga Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments for you. May Goddess Durga bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.

May goddess Durga empower you with Her love and blessing. Happy Durga Puja everyone!

May the blessing of Durga always be with you all. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!

May the Goddess protect you and your family from evil. Wishing you a colorful Durga puja.

May the divine blessing of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you.

Having you in my life is the biggest blessings of all. I keep thanking Maa every year because of this blessing. Happy Durga Puja to my beloved one!

It is time to welcome Maa Durga and celebrate for all the glory and blessing – she has blessed us throughout the year! Let’s make this Durga Puja a memorable one.

Let’s enjoy the colorful occasion of Durga Puja with your family and loved ones. Happy Durga Puja.

I wish the blessing of Maa Durga fills your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Puja 2021.

I wish Maa Durga to be the light of your life. Wishing everyone a lovely Durga Puja.

May goddess Durga protect you from every evil out there and guide you wherever you go, whatever you do. Happy Durga Puja.

Take my warm greetings for the upcoming Durga Puja. Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends. May the blessings of Maa Durga always be with you.

The mesmerizing sound of Dhak is reminding us all that Maa is coming once again. I wish you peace, happiness, and joy on this happy occasion of Durga Puja!

Days are blissful, mornings are more colorful nowadays. Nature seems to have put on a new look as Maa Durga is all set to bless us all once again. Happy Durga puja!

Prepare yourself for the most wonderful festival on earth. Don’t forget to make as many wishes as you can. Because, my dear, it’s all coming true! Happy Durga Puja!

I hope Maa gives you courage and strength to face all the odds in life and showers your life with unlimited happiness. Wish you a very enjoyable Durga puja!

May you have the best Durga Puja this year. May the blessings of Maa sweeps you away to the land of eternal happiness. have a great time with your family!

Let go all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because the goddess Durga has arrived to make your life incredibly awesome. Happy Durga Puja 2021!

The goddess of power, strength, and truth has arrived once again with the promise of a joyful year ahead. Welcome her with the warmth of your heart and let the celebration begin!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal