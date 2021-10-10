New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goddess Durga is one of the most popular and widely revered Hindu deity. And this festival of Durga Puja is dedicated to her as she is worshipped as a mother. She is a symbol of strength, protection as well destruction. Maa Durga uses her divine wrath over demonic forces and protects her devotees.

She is worshipped across the country and the four-day long festival, which is an annual festival, is observed with enthusiasm in the month of Ashwin of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

It is celebrated during Sharad and therefore, it's also called Shardiya Durga Puja. Durga Puja also known as Durgotsava and Shardotsava, is a five days festivity period. This year it will be celebrated from October 11th till October 15th.

Durga Puja 2021: Days

Day 1. October 11

Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha

Akal Bodhon, Amantran, Adhivas

Day 2. October 12th

Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

Day 3. October 13th

Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja

Sandhi Puja

Day 4. October 14th

Maha Navami, Durga Balidan

Navami Homa

Day 5. October 15th

Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

Sindoor Utsav

Durga Puja 2021: Significance

As per Devi Mahatmya, this festival is a celebration of victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. According to Puranic legends, Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga before going to Lanka for war with Ravana. Chandi Homa was performed by Lord Rama. This was an untimely invocation of Goddess Durga so known as Akal Bodhan. With the blessings of Goddess Durga Lord Rama got victory over demon Ravana. From that time these days are considered very pious and are suitable for getting blessings of Goddess Durga.

Lord Shiva is consort of Goddess Durga so Shiva is also worshipped. It is believed that Goddess Durga vit to her natal home with her children, namely, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. All these dieties are worshipped during Durga Puja.

Durga Puja 2021: Celebrations

Temporary fabricated structures called pandal are set to venerate Goddess Durga alongwith her children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya. Installation and decoration of pandal starts many days before Durga Puja.

This festival is also observed with scripture recitation, feasting and cultural programmes.

On the last day in a procession with enthusiasm, the worshipped idols are carried to a nearby water body. Women observe Sindoor Utsav. The idols are immersed in water. It is symbolic return to her marital home.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal