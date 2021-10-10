New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goddess Durga is one of the most popular and widely revered Hindu deity. And this festival of Durga Puja is dedicated to her as she is worshipped as a mother. She is a symbol of strength, protection as well destruction. Maa Durga uses her divine wrath over demonic forces and protects her devotees.
She is worshipped across the country and the four-day long festival, which is an annual festival, is observed with enthusiasm in the month of Ashwin of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.
It is celebrated during Sharad and therefore, it's also called Shardiya Durga Puja. Durga Puja also known as Durgotsava and Shardotsava, is a five days festivity period. This year it will be celebrated from October 11th till October 15th.
Durga Puja 2021: Days
Day 1. October 11
Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha
Akal Bodhon, Amantran, Adhivas
Day 2. October 12th
Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja
Day 3. October 13th
Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja
Sandhi Puja
Day 4. October 14th
Maha Navami, Durga Balidan
Navami Homa
Day 5. October 15th
Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami
Sindoor Utsav
Durga Puja 2021: Significance
As per Devi Mahatmya, this festival is a celebration of victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. According to Puranic legends, Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga before going to Lanka for war with Ravana. Chandi Homa was performed by Lord Rama. This was an untimely invocation of Goddess Durga so known as Akal Bodhan. With the blessings of Goddess Durga Lord Rama got victory over demon Ravana. From that time these days are considered very pious and are suitable for getting blessings of Goddess Durga.
Lord Shiva is consort of Goddess Durga so Shiva is also worshipped. It is believed that Goddess Durga vit to her natal home with her children, namely, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. All these dieties are worshipped during Durga Puja.
Durga Puja 2021: Celebrations
Temporary fabricated structures called pandal are set to venerate Goddess Durga alongwith her children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya. Installation and decoration of pandal starts many days before Durga Puja.
This festival is also observed with scripture recitation, feasting and cultural programmes.
On the last day in a procession with enthusiasm, the worshipped idols are carried to a nearby water body. Women observe Sindoor Utsav. The idols are immersed in water. It is symbolic return to her marital home.
