New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The much-awaited festival of India, Druga Puja 2021 is finally here. And people are not just enjoying the celebrations but are also having fun performing the puja and rituals after the tough times of COVID-19 that they have seen earlier this year.

As the name suggests, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga who is considered as a symbol of Shakti. The Sanskrit meaning of Durga roughly translates into 'inaccessible'. And just like Druga Ashtami, Durga Navami is also a special day that holds the utmost importance in the festival. Also called as Maha Navami, this day is a part of the Navratri festival as well. Maha Navami is the ninth day of Navratri and the third day of Durgotsava.

This year, Maha Navami will be observed on October 14th, 2021, Thursday.

Durga Navami 2021: Date and time

Navami Tithi begins October 13 at 20:07

Navami Tithi ends October 14 at 18:52

Ashwina Navratri Parana on October 15, 2021

Sunrise 06:21

Sunset 17:52



Durga Navami 2021: Significance

As per legend Goddess Durga was created by Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh and other gods from their collective energy. Durga was created to slay the demon Mahishasura because he was creating terror and nobody was able to overcome him. She is depicted riding a lion, with eight or ten arms. Special weapons were given to her by all the gods for her battle against the buffalo demon Mahishasura. In each of her arms, she is holding these weapons. She is the purest form of Shakti, her powers are boundless.

Durga Navami is the last day of battle between Goddess Durga and demon Mahishasura. On the day of Maha Navami Maa Durga is worshipped as Mahishasuramardini as she slayed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Durga Navami is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. The following day is observed as Vijayadashami which means victorious tenth day.

Durga Navami 2021: Rituals

- If Ashtami tithi and Navami tithi merge before Sanykaal on Ashtami tithi then Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are performed on the same day.

- Durga Balidan is performed on Uday Vyapini Navami tithi and Aparahna Kaal is the most appropriate time for it.

- At the end of the Navami Puja Navami Homa is performed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal