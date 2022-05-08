New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will observe the auspicious fasting of Durga Ashtami Vrat on Monday (May 9). The fast is dedicated to worshiping Goddess Durga. The day is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla paksha of every month of the Hindu calendar.

Devotees of Goddess Durga worship weapons of Maa Durga. The ritual is known as Astra Puja. This day is also known as Virashtami. In order to seek the blessing of Maa Durga, devotees offer prayers and keep fasts.

Subh Muhurat of Durga Ashtami Vrat:

Durga Ashtami Vrat May 2022 Date: May 9, Monday.

Tithi Timing: May 08, 5:00 PM – May 09, 6:32 PM.

Durga Ashtami Vrat Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, then the second thing they do is take a bath and prepare offerings for Maa Durga.

Devotees also prepare offering with flowers, Chandan, and dhoop. Apart from these, Naivedya is also prepared for offering to Maa Durga.

The most important ritual of the day is to keep a fast. People who observe the fast abstain from eating or drinking throughout the day. However, there are some people who observe the fast by having milk and fruits.

People who keep Durga Ashtami Vrat sleep on the floor and don't touch non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

Chanting the mantras of Goddess Durga is also an important thing to do on this day. people also visit the temple on the occasion of Durga Ashtami Vrat.

Durga Ashtami Vrat Significance:

People observe Durga Ashtami Vrat to seek the blessings of Maa Durga and acquire spiritual gains.

It is believed that people who observe fast with full devotion are blessed with Maa Durga's blessings and also get happiness and good fortune.

