Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: What Is This Rare Disorder Shown In Kajol And Vishal Jethwa's 'Salaam Venky'?

Salaam Venky shows the challenges faced by a mother and her son who is diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disorder known as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Read below to know more about this disorder.

By Prerna Targhotra
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 10:28 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Instagram/ Kajol Devgan

KAJOL STARRER, Salaam Venky is all set to release in the theatres today. The story of the movie revolves around Sujata and her son Venky's challenges which is inspired by the true events of a mother and her son's strength. The trailer of the movie showcased Vishal Jethwa's character, Venky suffering from a rare disorder known 'Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.'

What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is the most common inherited neuromuscular disorder which makes the muscles weaker and less flexible over time. This is a severe type of muscular dystrophy which primarily affects boys. This disorder most often occurs in about 1 out of 3,600 male infants.

Types Of Muscular Dystrophy

There are more than 30 different types of muscular dystrophy. Some major types or forms include:

1. Becker Muscular Dystrophy: It is the second most common type of muscular disorder. Symptoms can appear between the ages of 5 and 60 years.

2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: It is the third common muscular dystrophy which affects the muscles of the face, upper arms and shoulder blades. Symptoms may appear before age of 20 years.

3. Congenital Muscular Dystrophy: They are present at birth and may include symptoms such as weak muscles, and curved spines. Children with this type of disorder may suffer from learning disabilities, seizures and vision problems.

4. Myotonic Dystrophy: This type of muscular dystrophy affects the heart and lungs. This condition affects approximately 10 out of 100,000 people.

Causes

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is caused by a genetic mutation on one of the mother's X chromosomes. It is generally caused by genetic problems in producing dystrophin, which is a protein that protects the muscle fibres from breaking down when exposed to enzymes. It usually develops after inheriting a faulty gene from one or both parents.

Signs and Symptoms

One of the main symptoms of this disorder is a muscle weakening. Other symptoms include:

Frequent falls
Walking on toes
Waddling gait
Learning disabilities
Trouble running or jumping
Difficulty from a lying or sitting position
Constantly walking on tiptoe
Difficulty in swallowing
fatigue
Scoliosis

Treatment

There is no treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the treatment for this disorder aims to control symptoms to improve quality of life. Some treatments for this disorder might include Albuterol, Amino acids, Carnitine, Coenzyme Q10, Vitamin E, green tea extracts and fish oil. Stem cells and gene therapy may be used in the future for the diagnosis of the disorder.

Some genetic therapies for certain patients include Eteplirsen, Golodirsen, Vitolarsen, Casimeresen and Ataluren. These therapies only work on a small number of patients depending on specific mutations.

 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

