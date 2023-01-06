Dubai To Bali; 5 Warm Destinations Across The Globe To Escape Bone-Chilling Weather



NUMEROUS PARTS of the country are experiencing a chilly winter season with temperatures dropping regularly. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, the cold waves will continue till January 7, whereas there might be some improvements in the weather from Saturday.

However, with extreme weather conditions, it becomes quite difficult to even do daily activities. If you're someone who loves travelling and wants to get away from these cold days, we have compiled a list of warm places across the country for you where you can visit and enjoy the sun and warmth.

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The current temperature in Dubai right now is 72°F (22°C). It is one of the most populous cities in the United Arab Emirates and is known for its luxury shopping. With world-class tourism facilities and magnificently tailored destinations, you can explore the place with your loved ones. It is a city full of ports, beaches and sightseeing.

2. Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi is the capital city of Vietnam and is best known for its miraculous architecture and rich culture. From being one of the oldest capital cities of the world, Hanoi is the home to the second largest airport in Vietnam and a great place to enjoy your vacations. Currently, Hanoi is primarily covered with a cloudless sky and remains sunny throughout the day.

3. Lima, Peru

The temperature is a warm 25°C (77°F) at Lima right now. Lima, the capital of Peru, lies on the country's arid Pacific coast. It is a city filled with colonial-era architecture and is the only capital in South America that faces the sea. From best-class eateries to a culinary and authentic local gem, Lima has everything to offer that can make your vacation the best.

4. Bali, Indonesia

The average year-round temperature in Bali stands at around 26-27°C with a humidity level of about 85–90%. It is one of the most famous islands located to the West of Java in the Lesser Sunda Islands. It is a world-renowned place for its sheer beauty of looming volcanoes and lush terraced rice fields. Moreover, being a super budget-friendly destination, bookmark Bali for your next vacation with family and friends.

5. Bangkok, Thailand

It is perhaps the best time to visit the Thailand beauty, Bangkok with the tempting weather. This city is best known for its vibrant street life and ornate shrines. The cultural landmarks with red-light districts make the city one of the most famous around the globe. Bangkok is the most exciting city in Southeast Asia and makes for an excellent first stop on any Thailand itinerary.