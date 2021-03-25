Dubai Global Village: There are cultural zones, food pavilions, shows, rides and markets of international architecture. Replicas of famous buildings of every country are also there in the Global Village.

Dubai | Pratyush Ranjan: If you are in Dubai and want to spend your evening at a place where you can shop, eat and can refresh your mind, then you must visit the Global Village. Global Village is one of the most popular shopping and entertainment spots in Dubai. The place holds a magical experience that will make you lost in the glittery atmosphere. This year, the Global Village is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Global Village consist of a theme park on one side of the place and a huge market on the other side of the village. There are 26 pavilions at the place, in which you can witness almost 80 different cultures and their products. There are around 3,500 displays, where visitors can buy all kinds of handicrafts, while the place has more than 200 eateries, from where you can buy snacks of your choice.

The festival is organized at the theme park on one side of the Global Village. It is open from November to April and you can see the whole world virtually from this place only. There are cultural zones, food pavilions, shows, rides and markets of international architecture. Replicas of famous buildings of every country are also there in the Global Village.

Recently, the duration of the Global Village was extended to two weeks. It will now run until May 2, 2021. The 25th edition of this annual event was to continue for 25 weeks, but will now remain open during the three weeks of Ramadan. The current segment of the Global Village was actually scheduled to end on April 18, 2021.

Dubai's Global Village has once again registered its name in the Guinness World Record. This record is for the world's largest 'Pin Badge Word'. 'International Happiness Day' was celebrated in Global Village. On this occasion, an underwater screen and wheel of the world grabbed the eyes of the visitors.

These festival parks are a way of bringing together a wide variety of cultures, as the people visiting there take a virtual tour of different parts of the world in just a few hours. The various pavilions in the Global Village are designed along the lines of historical or local architecture, giving people glimpses from London's Big Ben to Italy's Pisa Minar and the Taj Mahal to Old Egypt all in one place.

Countries like Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam participated in the show for the first time. There are many types of games happening here continuously. You can also enjoy a fantastic ride of Funfare.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan