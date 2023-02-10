OPEN IN APP

    Dream Interpretation: What It Means To Dream About Hanging Out With A Celebrity Revealed

    Dream Interpretation: Are you constantly dreaming about being around or hanging around a famous personality or celebrity. Read onto know about the possible causes for such dreams.

    By Prerna Targhotra
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 02:05 PM (IST)
    DREAMS ARE universal human experiences which can be described as a state of consciousness. It is a succession of images, ideas and emotions that usually occur voluntarily in the mind during sleep. Have you ever dreamt of hanging out with a celebrity? If yes, then read below to know the possible cause of this type of dream.

    Celebrities are seen as a symbol of luxury and royalty in our culture. They represent the qualities of lifestyle that we aspire to achieve. Dreaming about hanging out with a celebrity describes your desire to achieve something. It can be considered a positive sign. Seeing this celebrity and then losing sight of the person indicates your willingness to take on more responsibilities and new challenges.

    Another possible meaning of this dream can be that you feel content. It can signify how you see yourself. This means that you have high self-esteem and confidence. You see yourself objectively and value your self-worth.

    This dream can also be symbolic of an aspect of yours. When a celebrity appears in your dreams, their presence can signify the qualities you aspire towards for yourself. It can be about your opinions, feelings, or thoughts. It can also probably mean that you desire to be appreciated. You want to feel worthy, be taken seriously and be cherished by people around you.

     

    (Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article.)

