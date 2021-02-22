From enjoying a vacation to getting late for presentation to falling from stairs. We've all had those kinds of dreams, and today, in our dream meaning series, we will share what the meaning of falling from stairs or a height in a dream hints at.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dreams are surely a fascinating thing that we all experience when we sleep. Well, sometimes they are so enticing that we just don't want to get up from our lovely sleep. On the other hand, sometimes those dreams are so disturbing that we get up all sweaty in a state of full panic. And, as all of it happens, the one thing that comes to our mind is- do dreams have a meaning?

According to dream interpreters, if you see a dream in which you are falling from the stairs or a height, it could mean two possible things. First things first, if you have recently injured yourself or you met with an accident that occurred in real life because you fell from a height, then this dream is just a fresh memory that you are seeing in your vision.

But if nothing as such has happened in the recent past then your dream of falling from stairs or a height surely has a meaning. This could mean that you are scared that you will lose your position, power, or the thing you earned, and that is the reason why you are seeing the dream of falling from stairs.

This happens if you take a lot of stress about the work, and that tension is constantly buzzing in your mind. This is the reason why you are seeing the dream of falling from the stairs. It also hints that you are seeking sustainability but you are too worried that you might commit a blunder.

Therefore, you are tensed about the consequences of your deeds, and according to the famous quote of Mia Hamm, "Failure happens all the time, it happens every day in practice, what makes you better is how you react to it."

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity of this article.)

