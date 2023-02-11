Dream Interpretation: What Does It Mean To Dream About Cheating On Your Partner | Know Here

Dreams are stories and images that our mind creates while we sleep. They are images, thoughts or feelings that occur during sleep. Dreams are basically a collection of involuntary thoughts, visual images and emotional responses that occur during sleep. Have you ever dreamt of cheating on your partner? Read below some common reasons why you are dreaming about cheating on your partner.

Dreams of cheating on your partner can reflect anxiety or unhappiness within the relationship. There’s more to learn from the identity of the partner in dreams of infidelity than in the act of cheating itself.

According to Lauri Loewenberg, certified dream analyst and member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams (IASD), the main reason you cheat in your dreams is that deep down you have guilt or concern about something you’re doing that is taking away from the time you should be putting into the relationship.

Another reason associated with the dream wherein you are the one cheating on your partner is that you feel like excitement and passion are missing in your current partnership. Loewenberg states that "cheating dreams are rarely about s*x but are more often a brutally honest reflection of the dynamics within the relationship."

If you're cheating on your partner with an ex, Healthline advocates that this probably makes you feel especially guilty. Good news: Unless you actively want to get back with your ex in your conscious state, this doesn’t mean you actually want to/should go at it with your ex.

If you’re cheating with someone your partner is close to, then, examine how their relationship with your partner makes you feel. Likely, your dream suggests a desire to get close to someone your partner is close to.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on a belief and Jagran English does not vouch for the authenticity for this article.)